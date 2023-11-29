AMD releases driver dedicated to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora support

Ubisoft next major game is only a week away from launch and AMD has already prepared a special driver for it. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.30.13.01 for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora driver is now available for Radeon users.

Set in James Cameron's Avatar universe, Frontiers of Pandora will be a canon experience developed by Massive Entertainment. Players take the role of a Na'vi soldier trained by the humans who are now fighting back with local tribes against the RDA. The first-person experience is similar in scope and gameplay to a Far Cry entry, though with a more sci-fi flair. The title is launching on December 7.

AMD has not detailed any specifics on the release notes as to what sort of improvements can players expect to see with the dedicated driver in Frontiers of Pandora . However, it is a recommended install for anyone jumping in on day one. The recently shared system requirements for the title revealed some hefty hardware being needed to hit even the minimum 30FPS targets.

Being an AMD-backed game, the company's latest frame generation tech FSR 3 will be available from launch.

The driver doesn't have any new bug fixes. The known issues are these:

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Intermittent corruption may be observed on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.

Stars may intermittently fail to appear while playing Crysis Remastered.

Intermittent micro-stuttering may be experienced when running Chromium-based browsers on systems that pair a Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPU with a secondary display connected to an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processor.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.30.13.01 driver can now be downloaded via the standalone download link in the official release notes page here. This is not a WHQL-certified release, so expect a standard driver launch to arrive with support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and other fixes soon.