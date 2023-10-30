Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC system requirements reveal a demanding game

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Massive Entertainment-developed action game set in James Cameron's Avatar universe, is finally coming out in December. Ubisoft has now revealed what sort of hardware PC players will need in their systems to experience the Na'vi adventure, and it's painting a demanding picture.

The title's minimum specifications are targeting 30FPS at 1080p resolution with FSR2 upscaling enabled. This will ask players to have at least an RX 5700 8GB, NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB, or the Intel Arc A750 8GB GPU, paired with a Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel i7-8700K CPU.

In the highest-end specification listed today, Ubisoft says players will require an AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB or an NVIDIA RTX 4080 16GB to reach 60FPS in the game at 4K, with this also requiring FSR2 upscaling.

Here are the full requirements:

MINIMUM Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel i7-8700K

GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB /Intel Arc A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12 RECOMMENDED Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel i5-11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12 ENTHUSIAST Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X/ Intel i5-11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ NVIDIA RTX 3080 10GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage Space: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12 ULTRA Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D/ Intel i7-12700k

GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ NVIDIA RTX 4080 16GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

Raytraced reflections and shadows, support for ultra-wide monitors, and an extensive built-in benchmarking tool are also confirmed for the PC version. As for upscaling solutions, Ubisoft is implementing FSR 2 and 3 at launch, with the latter offering AMD's latest frame generation tech. NVIDIA's DLSS and Intel's XeSS solutions are also being included.

The game is being developed using Massive Entertainment's in-house Snowdrop engine, the same one powering The Division franchise, Star Wars Outlaws, and other Ubisoft games.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming out on December 7 across PC (Ubisoft Store exclusive), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Ubisoft has not yet revealed what sort of performance the console players will receive for the open-world title.