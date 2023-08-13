Apple is reportedly working on a major "Apple Watch X" revamp with a thinner design

We have already reported rumors that the Apple Watch Series 9, which will likely be revealed in just a month, will be a fairly minor upgrade from the current model of the smartwatch. The main feature is expected to be a faster processor.

However, that doesn't mean Apple is not thinking about some major changes for the Apple Watch in the future. That's the word from reliable leaker Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter at Bloomberg.

Gurman reports that a new "Apple Watch X" is in development for the smartwatch's 10 anniversary. The first Apple Watch was announced in 2014 but went on sale in 2015, so the new Apple Watch X could launch in either 2024 or 2025, according to Gurman.

Gurman claims the Apple Watch X will have a thinner design compared to current models. The report did not offer specifics on how thin the smartwatch could be. It could also have a new magnetic band attachment system, although Gurman added that feature might not be ready for the Apple Watch X release.

The company is also thinking about putting in a microLED display for future Apple Watches. It might also add a new sensor designed to check a person's blood pressure.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the next smartwatch model, which Gurman says will be officially revealed by the company during a press event on September 12, alongside the new iPhone 15 smartphones.

The report claims the Apple Watch Series 9 will stick with the current sizes of 41mm and 45mm, with the new Ultra model staying at 49mm. The new S9 processor should offer a noticeable boost in performance The smartwatch hasn't had such an upgrade since 2020, when the S6 chip debuted in the Apple Watch 6.

Buyers will also reportedly get some new color choices for the Apple Watch Series 9, including a new dark gray titanium color, according to Gurman.