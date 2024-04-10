You may be able to squeeze in the Apple Pencil 3 in not one, but multiple ways

Apple Pencil 2

Multiple rumors have surfaced on the internet that the purported Apple Pencil 3 may come with a new squeeze gesture feature. Now the latest evidence reveals that Apple might add support for not one but multiple gestures in its rumored Apple Pencil 3.

The iPad and iPad Pro support double-tap gestures for the Apple Pencil 2, making it easier for users to switch between different functions. The latest leak suggesting multiple gesture support for the Apple Pencil 3 adds more weight to the rumor that Apple may be working on a new-gen Apple Pencil.

A code in the iPadOS 17.5 developer beta mentions stylus-based gesture controls. According to iMore, the rumored Apple Pencil 3 will be able to register a long squeeze and double squeeze gesture along with the previously discovered squeeze. This would allow users to assign different commands to each of the three squeeze actions and fly through them.

It is an upgrade from the double-tap feature on the Apple Pencil 2 and should make it much easier to trigger three different actions without needing to touch the display to select the option. Notably, this leak adds fuel to the fire about a new Apple Pencil, purportedly the Apple Pencil 3, since the new multiple gesture feature won't work with the current generation Apple Pencil.

Moreover, the Apple Pencil 2 has a pressure-sensitive tip, but it lacks that pressure sensitivity in its casting. So, the code found in iPadOS 17.5 about the new multiple gestures should be pointing towards an entirely new device. Therefore, if Apple will be debuting a new device altogether, then you can expect the multiple squeeze gestures won't be the sole new feature it offers.

It is expected that the Apple Pencil 3 could launch alongside the long-awaited refreshed iPad lineup, which is rumored to debut in May.