Microsoft launches its new Xbox Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos support

While there are certainly a lot of quality "Xbox-approved" headsets that you can get for your Xbox console gaming experience, Microsoft has decided to launch a new version of its own official wireless headset for Xbox gamers.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says its new headset offers a number of improvements and features compared to past versions. One of the biggest new additions is support for the Dolby Atmos audio format. Microsoft says:

Dolby Atmos, now included at no extra cost, transforms your audio experience by revealing depth, clarity, and details like never before, creating a sound experience you can feel all around you.

The new headset still supports the Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X audio standards as well.

'Microsoft says it has increased the battery life with the new version of the wireless headset. You can now use it for up to 20 hours on a single charge. The microphone on the headset has received improvements as well, offering features like advanced auto-mute and voice isolation so your voice comes through clearly when chatting with your fellow Xbox gamers.

The overall design of the headset has received a small refresh as well. Microsoft says:

Its adjustable headband and plush earcups provide a snug, comfortable fit, while the sleek, all-black design effortlessly complements any gaming setup.

Xbox console owners can make use of its Xbox Accessories app to make custom changes and adjustments to its audio features. Finally, if you don't have an Xbox console, the headset can still connect wirelessly with your PC, smartphone or tablet with its Bluetooth 5.3 hardware, along with its Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology for low latency audio when in use.

The new version of the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is now available in the Microsoft Store for $109.99 and it will be available via other retailers soon.