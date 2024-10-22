You can sign up for the ARC Raiders closed tech test that will be held Oct. 24-27 on Steam

ARC Raiders, the sci-fi-themed PvPvE extraction shooter that was first announced in December 2021 during The Game Awards, is finally getting a little closer to its launch. Today, its developer Embark, which also created the free-to-play FPS The Finals, announced it would launch a new closed tech test for the game later this week, from October 24-27.

People who are interested in checking out the tech test can sign up for it at the game's Steam site. Embark says that there will be a cap on the number of people it will bring in for the test, and it will bring in more players during the four days of testing.

Embark will also allow anyone selected to check out the tech test to invite two more players after they complete four rounds in the game.

Embark will also ask those gamers selected for the test to approve a non-disclosure agreement. They will not be allowed to talk or write about the test. They also won't be allowed to take screenshots or videos or stream gameplay of the test. It added:

This test is not intended as a public marketing beat for the game. We want to introduce ARC Raiders to the world when the game is polished and ready and we need your help to keep the mystery and excitement alive while we finish the game.

If you are still interested in checking out the ARC Raiders closed tech test, here are the PC hardware requirements for playing the game this week.

Minimum OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Recommended OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

ARC Raiders is supposed to officially launch sometime in 2025 as a premium game.