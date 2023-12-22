ASRock AMD and Intel PCs now have Windows 11's Dynamic Lighting native RGB sync and control

Earlier this year in June, Microsoft started testing native RGB control via the Windows Settings on a Dev Channel build. Although the company missed documenting it, enthusiasts soon started noticing the new addition to the Settings and Microsoft too confirmed it was adding such a feature to Windows 11.

The feature is dubbed Dynamic Lighting and motherboard maker ASRock quite proudly announced today that it is the first such vendor to release support for Dynamic Lighting on some of the newer generation of Intel and AMD motherboards.

While this is certainly a decent achievement on the part of ASRock, the firmware microcode update (MCU) released by the firm is in beta so it is possible that ASRock may have rushed a bit trying to get the MCU out first. The company also puts up the standard disclaimer that the firmware is in development state and there could be bugs.

In a press release today, ASRock writes:

ASRock leads the industry in supporting Microsoft's Dynamic Lighting feature, a pioneering step in motherboard RGB lighting synchronization support. To enable the Dynamic Lighting feature, users are required to update their Windows® 11 OS to the 23H2 version and install the Beta firmware which can be downloaded from the ASRock official website. Once activated, users can control the motherboard LED lighting, RGB gaming mice, keyboards, and other RGB lighting devices via Windows® 11 OS. ... ▲Most Intel® 600/700 series, AMD AM4 B550/X570, and AM5 X670/B650/A620 motherboards are capable of supporting Windows® 11 Dynamic Lighting function.

To use Dynamic Lighting, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting. Inside you can find the following options:

Use Dynamic Lighting on my devices

Compatible apps in the foreground always control lighting

Background light control

Brightness

Effects

When Windows 11 detects a compatible device, the following pop-up window will appear that says "Dynamic Lighthing-ready device detected."

One minor caveat of course is that users can not use Dynamic Lighting alongside ASRock's Polychrome RGB and other third-party RGB software.

You can find the full list of Dynamic Lighting-certified devices below:

Laptops MSI CreatorPro Z16 MSI CreatorPro Z17

Keyboards ASUS ROG Scope II Wireless 96 Gaming Keyboard Coming soon: HyperX Alloy Origins Core Coming soon: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Coming soon: ROG FALCHION series

Mice ASUS ROG Harpe Ace AimLab Edition Gaming Mouse



Meanwhile, the devices below are not certified but should work:

Keyboards Coming soon: All Logitech G Lightsync RGB devices Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Razer BlackWidow V3 Razer Cobra Pro Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless Razer Turret Keyboard Xbox One Edition

Mice Coming soon: All Logitech G Lightsync RGB devices Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse Razer Turret Mouse Xbox One



You may find more information on this page on Microsoft's website.