Art of Rally is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

We are now three days into the Epic Games Store's daily freebie promotion, and the next giveaway just went up. Art of Rally has just skidded in to replace yesterday's Melvor Idle giveaway. The indie racing title, by the same developer as Absolute Drift, is available to claim for the next 24 hours.

This hit rally racer offers a unique top-down driving experience, where you drift and speed through bright and stylized environments. Don't get fooled by the art style though, as the driving itself can be quite unforgiving, where even one mistake can spinout or crash the vehicle, easily ruining the stage timings. There are multiple driving modes to choose from, thankfully.

"From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, all players can tackle the races using their favorite rally driving tricks: Scandinavian flick, counter steering, left foot braking, handbrake turns," says the developer Funselektor Labs about the authentic handling.

There are 78 stages to race across, offering open tracks set in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Kenya, Indonesia, and others. A broad range of vintage cars, coming in from the 60s through to the 80s, are available for driving too. Moreover, there are daily and weekly challenges, global leaderboards to beat, as well as integrated Photo and Replay modes to capture driving skills or even the scenery.

Art of Rally costs $24.99 to purchase without a sale usually, but it is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. All that's required is a free account on the platform. A new mystery game will take this game's place at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 23, restarting the 24-hour countdown once again and continuing the daily giveaways streak.

There are 13 games to go in this daily giveaway promotion, which is happening alongside the Epic Games Store holiday sale.