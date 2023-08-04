Windows 11 will let you match your mouse and keyboard lighting with system accent color

Microsoft is working on native RGB controls for Windows 11, allowing you to manage your peripherals' lighting effects without installing additional apps (usually very low-quality). The feature is called "Dynamic Lighting," and it is already available for testing in Windows 11 preview builds. One of the recent updates quietly added a new option to make your RGB-enabled keyboard, mouse, headset, and other accessories match the system accent color.

@XenoPanther on Twitter X spotted the "Match my Windows accent color" option a few days ago. Later, Brandon LeBlanc, Microsoft's Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team, confirmed that developers introduced the feature "a few builds ago without documenting it in release notes.

I did ping the team and this was a change I think rolled out a few builds ago they tell me. Apologize for not documenting it. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) August 2, 2023

To make your accessories' lighting match the accent color, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting > Effects and toggle on the "Match my Windows accent color" option. As a reminder, you can only control RGB devices within the Settings app if they support the HID LampArray standard. As of right now, Windows 11 preview builds support the following devices, with more to follow:

Keyboards Mice Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL

Razer Turret Keyboard Xbox One Edition Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless

Razer Ornata V2

Razer Ornata V3

Razer Ornata V3 TKL Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse

Razer Turret Mouse Xbox One

Razer DeathAdder V2

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Razer Naga Left-Handed

Razer Naga Pro

Dynamic Lighting is one of many great features Microsoft plans to release in the upcoming Windows 11 version 22H3 update. We prepared an article covering 5 cool features coming soon to Windows 11, so be sure to check it out.