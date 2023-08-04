Windows 11 will let you match your mouse and keyboard lighting with system accent color

A keyboard and mouse with RGB lights

Microsoft is working on native RGB controls for Windows 11, allowing you to manage your peripherals' lighting effects without installing additional apps (usually very low-quality). The feature is called "Dynamic Lighting," and it is already available for testing in Windows 11 preview builds. One of the recent updates quietly added a new option to make your RGB-enabled keyboard, mouse, headset, and other accessories match the system accent color.

A screenshot of Dynamic Lighting settings in Windows 11

@XenoPanther on Twitter X spotted the "Match my Windows accent color" option a few days ago. Later, Brandon LeBlanc, Microsoft's Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team, confirmed that developers introduced the feature "a few builds ago without documenting it in release notes.

To make your accessories' lighting match the accent color, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting > Effects and toggle on the "Match my Windows accent color" option. As a reminder, you can only control RGB devices within the Settings app if they support the HID LampArray standard. As of right now, Windows 11 preview builds support the following devices, with more to follow:

Keyboards Mice
  • Razer BlackWidow V3
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless
  • Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
  • Razer DeathStalker V2
  • Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
  • Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL
  • Razer Turret Keyboard Xbox One Edition
  • Razer Huntsman Mini
  • Razer Huntsman Mini Analog
  • Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
  • Razer Huntsman V2
  • Razer Huntsman V2 Analog
  • Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless
  • Razer Ornata V2
  • Razer Ornata V3
  • Razer Ornata V3 TKL
  • Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse
  • Razer Turret Mouse Xbox One
  • Razer DeathAdder V2
  • Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
  • Razer Naga Left-Handed
  • Razer Naga Pro

Dynamic Lighting is one of many great features Microsoft plans to release in the upcoming Windows 11 version 22H3 update. We prepared an article covering 5 cool features coming soon to Windows 11, so be sure to check it out.

