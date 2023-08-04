Windows 11 will let you match your mouse and keyboard lighting with system accent color

Microsoft is working on native RGB controls for Windows 11, allowing you to manage your peripherals' lighting effects without installing additional apps (usually very low-quality). The feature is called "Dynamic Lighting," and it is already available for testing in Windows 11 preview builds. One of the recent updates quietly added a new option to make your RGB-enabled keyboard, mouse, headset, and other accessories match the system accent color.
I did ping the team and this was a change I think rolled out a few builds ago they tell me. Apologize for not documenting it.— Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) August 2, 2023
To make your accessories' lighting match the accent color, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting > Effects and toggle on the "Match my Windows accent color" option. As a reminder, you can only control RGB devices within the Settings app if they support the HID LampArray standard. As of right now, Windows 11 preview builds support the following devices, with more to follow:
Dynamic Lighting is one of many great features Microsoft plans to release in the upcoming Windows 11 version 22H3 update. We prepared an article covering 5 cool features coming soon to Windows 11, so be sure to check it out.
