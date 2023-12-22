Gmail for iOS makes it easier to unsubscribe from unwanted emails

Google has started rolling out a new Unsubscribe button for the Gmail app for iOS, making it easier to get rid of unwanted emails such as promotions or newsletters. The Gmail app already lets its mobile users unsubscribe from mass emails, but now, the feature is easier to access.

The Unsubscribe button in Gmail for iOS is at the top of the email next to the sender's name, as spotted by Android Authority. This will save time for Gmail users who otherwise have to go to the bottom of the email content or click on the three-dot menu at the top to unsubscribe from mass emails.

The button isn't visible on the Android version of Gmail at the time of writing. However, Google has updated its support page with the new steps to unsubscribe from emails. The support page includes new steps for the Android version as well, suggesting it might not take long for the Unsubscribe button to arrive.

The ability to unsubscribe emails has existed since 2009, but initially, users had to make several clicks before saying goodbye to unwanted emails. Its modern iteration was added to Gmail's web version back in 2014, which allows users to unsubscribe with just two clicks in most cases.

Speaking of which, some senders may need you to go to their website to unsubscribe from their emails. After you pull the plug on a sender, it might take a few days for the mailing list to stop sending you emails. Google says that "you may see a unique identifier for a mailing list or a list ID" instead of the sender's name after unsubscribing.

In addition to the manual option, Gmail also sends occasional tips for unsubscribing from bulk senders that you rarely read. On iOS, you can enable or disable this feature by going to Settings > Inbox Customizations > Inbox tips > turn off the "Unsubscribe tips" toggle button.