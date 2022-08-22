Potential Windows 11 22H2 marketing name spotted in the Get Started app

The default Windows 11 wallpaper with the 2022 update sign on top of it

Rumors claim Microsoft is getting ready to release Windows 11 22H2 as soon as September 20, 2022. We do not have an official word from Microsoft yet, but we are reasonably confident with what the company plans to ship to its customers. You can check out our Windows 11 22H2 review here. Now, we have what seems to be the first mention of the marketing name Microsoft might use for the upcoming release.

Users noticed that Microsoft had updated the Get Started app with the following greeting on Windows 11 22H2:

Hi

You're now running the Windows 11 2022 Update! Read on to discover new features and set things up just how you like.

The Get Started app showing the Windows 11 2022 Update name on its welcome screen

After Microsoft said it plans to service Windows 11 with one feature update per year, it is reasonable to assume Microsoft would call the upcoming release “2022 Update,” which is a far cry from "Creators Update" and other puzzling Windows 10 updates.

Although the naming supposedly gets less confusing, the overall picture and the fate of Windows 11 remains unclear. Rumors say Microsoft once again plans to release major Windows versions every three years and ship new features for Windows 11 in waves or so-called “Moments.” Hopefully, the company will soon clarify its roadmap.

What do you think about the “Windows 11 2022 Update” name? Share your thoughts in the comments.

