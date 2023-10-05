Battlefield 2042's new "Redacted" map is for Operation Locker and Metro fans

Just a few months ago, it seemed like DICE was almost ready to pull the plug on Battlefield 2042 support after it was done with Season 5. However, with the confirmation of another season in development, the futuristic military shooter is almost ready to ship out Season Six: Dark Creations. The new content includes a brand-new map for close-quarter combat fans, new weapons, a unique flying vehicle, and balance changes.

Named "Redacted", the infantry-only map is situated in Outer Hebrides, Scotland. It is delivering an experience that's similar to Operation Locker or Operation Metro, popular mindless action-focused maps from previous entries. Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Season 6's sole new map is the studio's first indoor-only arena for the long-running franchise, with the whole "claustrophobic" map being set in a secret underground facility.

Moving onto weapons. The new VHX D3 assault rifle is meant for medium to close contact battles with foes. Next, the L9CZ semi-automatic sidearm comes boasting high accuracy, adding another option for carrying as a reliable backup weapon. Meanwhile, for those looking to put a bit more range between them and enemies, the semi-automatic G428 DMR comes with higher penetration power for taking out targets behind soft cover.

DICE is also implementing new throwable support items in the form of Pouches. Both Ammo and Health options will be available to keep squads topped up in longer battles without having to rely on only crates.

As for Season 6's new vehicle, the YUV-2 "Pondhawk" is essentially a quad bike that uses drone-like propellers for flying. This two-person transport can be used to zip in and out of combat utilizing its high speeds. Keep in mind that this vehicle will not be present in the new Redacted map due to its infantry-only nature in standard modes, but DICE is bringing it to the remaining map pool as a fresh option for travel.

100-tier premium Battle Pass filled with cosmetics for operators and weapons is being introduced with the new season too. Gameplay related unlocks, like the new weapons, pouches, and vehicle, are part of the free tiers of the battle pass, letting all players earn them while playing the game as usual.

Aside from the new content, DICE is also making improvements to the overall Battlefield 2042 experience. This includes some aim-assist changes on consoles to make cross-play a bit fairer. It's unclear if this means aim assist is being made more powerful or weaker against PC opponents.

The update is bringing vehicle handling improvements that affect tank turning, vehicle speed, as well as gravity's affects for land vehicles, and some jet handling adjustments. The recon class is being reworked for balance purposes too. For example, Rao's hacking tool will no longer disable the firing function on vehicles.

Aside from the new content, the developer announced recently that the game's current anti-cheat system, Easy Anti-Cheat, is being swapped out for EA AntiCheat with Season 6. Get more details about this new kernel-level integrated anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution here.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations launches October 10 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 as a free update. EA is also planning a free play event that will offer free access to the game from October 12 through 16 across all platforms.