The new Epic Games Store free game is the satirical sci-fi restaurant sim Godlike Burger

This week, there's just one free game to download and keep from the Epic Games Store. However, the game may be one of the most unique titles we have seen on this list. It's called Godlike Burger, and you can grab it for the price of nothing from now until 11 a.m. Eastern time on October 12.

Godlike Burger comes from developer Liquid Pug and publisher Daedalic Entertainment. On the surface, it looks like a sci-fi version of one of the many restaurant sim games that have popped up over the past few years. You have to manage a burger joint in outer space and keep it going.

However, there's a pretty big satirical twist to the game. You have to actually kill some of your alien customers in order to get the ingredients to make the best hamburgers in the galaxy. That's definitely something you don't have to deal with in other restaurant sim games.

Here's a quick summary of Godlike Burger:

DAYTIME - During the day, different aliens arrive to taste those delicious burgers at your space restaurant. Well, or to be killed and turned into minced meat. The freezers don’t fill themselves, right? You can attack them head-on with your trusty meat cleaver or use a variety of traps to dispose of them in more creative ways. NIGHTTIME - At night you have time to upgrade kitchen appliances and traps, buy supplies and cook “secret sauces”. Maybe the police are starting to suspect you? Better relocate your flying restaurant to a different planet, or pay a little bribe. You can’t have pesky cops around while trying to become the galaxy’s most famous burger restaurant!

The game also makes the player complete a number of different quests, ranging from typical problems like fixing a broken toilet to fighting off zombie attacks. Again, you have a week to claim Godlike Burger for free from the Epic Games Store.