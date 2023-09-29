EA is integrating its own kernel-level anti-cheat system to Battlefield 2042

In 2022, EA announced it is working on an in-house-developed anti-cheat system to implement on its published titles. Only the FIFA (or now EA Sports FC) franchise had been using EA AntiCheat until now. However, that's changing soon, with Battlefield 2042 being moved to support the anti-cheat in the upcoming seasonal update.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to create a safe and fair experience for all players we're transitioning Battlefield 2042 over to EA anticheat with the launch of Season 6 in October," says an update on the game's official blog.

Since launch, Battlefield 2042 has been utilizing Easy Anti-Cheat, an Epic Games-owned anti-cheat solution that's used industry wide. The swap is supposed to be seamless:

"When we transition over to EA anticheat you won't notice anything different when logging in and playing, but this transition will enable our teams to be better equipped to find and remove players that don't play fair."

EA AntiCheat is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution, which accesses deeper systems of computers to weed out cheat programs that also utilize the same space.

"Unfortunately, the last few years have seen a large increase in cheats and cheat techniques operating in kernel-mode, so the only reliable way to detect and block these is to continue to have our anti-cheat operate there as well," says EA.

As Battlefield 2042 features crossplay across all platforms, this move should also help console players avoid cheaters on PC according to EA. The company also assures players that EA AntiCheat will only be active when Battlefield 2042 is running, with all processes shutting down when the game is closed.

Head here to see an FAQ on how the EA AntiCheat system will work, what it can access on players' devices, and explanations on how it will integrate with the game.

Battlefield 2042 will gain EA AntiCheat with the launch of Season 6 in October.