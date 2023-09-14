Belgium is now looking into Apple's iPhone 12 radiation-related health risks

Belgium has become the latest country to investigate Apple’s iPhone 12 over potential radiation-related health risks. The decision comes on the back of France’s decision to ban the sales of the iPhone 12 because it believes the device exceeds safe radiation exposure limits.

Apple has since responded to France’s claims by saying that the device was certified by several international bodies as being compliant with radiation standards. It said it will be contesting France’s findings.

Commenting on the Belgian investigation, the country’s state secretary for digitalisation said:

‘It is my duty to make sure all citizens ... are safe. I have rapidly reached out to the IBPT-BIPT (regulator) to ask for an analysis about the potential danger of the product.’

The fact that Belgium is joining France in investigating the device could suggest other European countries will join in too. In fact, there have been noises in Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy but none of these countries are launching investigations just yet.

The Dutch government has asked Apple to provide an explanation but said there is no acute safety risk. In Italy, the government is monitoring the situation but is not yet investigating.

While the iPhone 12 launched in 2020 and is no longer listed among the iPhone models on the Apple website, it’s still available to buy from Apple as a refurb device as well as many other third-party second-hand stores. If the radiation levels turn out to be too high, this could be a problem for consumers who bought this model expecting to keep it for four or five years now that Apple supports its phones for about half a decade.

If Apple ultimately fails to convince governments of the iPhone 12’s safety it could be forced to issue a product recall and accommodate affected customers - it’s not clear how it would do this right now.

Source: Reuters