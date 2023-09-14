Microsoft Edge Dev gets the new Split Screen vertical layout

Microsoft Edge 118.0.2088 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The latest feature update adds vertical layout for the Split Screen feture, new dev tools, and a plenty of various bug fixes.

The new vertical layout for Split Screen was recently spotted in the Canary Channel. With the updated Split Screen feature, Microsoft Edge allows displaying webpages side-by-side or stacked. In addition, users can switch between layouts on the go by clicking a three-dot button.

this is neat pic.twitter.com/lue8pk7NZa — Taras Buria (@TarasBuria) September 11, 2023

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 118.0.2088?

Added features: Added Dev tool capabilities for dialogue preview box.

Added vertical split for split screen. Improved reliability: Fixed a browser crash when the user clicks on 'Restart' after clicking on 'Reload tab in Internet Explorer mode' in split screen.

Mac: Fixed Mac appearance settings crash Fixed a browser crash when search is closed in full screen in mac.

iOS: Fixed browser crash when clicking share button in InPrivate mode.

Android: Fixed a browser crash on clicking credit card form fields. Fixed a browser crash when navigating to a page and clicking read aloud.

Changed behavior: Fixed breadcrumb height issue in favorites.

Fixed issue where two Erase buttons are shown on clicking Erase button on PDF file.

Fixed Bing icon missing in Edge Bar

Fixed network name display issue

iOS: Fixed the issue where a user can't add new tab in Tab center.

WebView2: Fixed issue where PrintToPDF visual is scaled and offset and has background artifacts.



You can download Microsoft Edge 118 Dev on Windows 10/11, macOS, Linux, and Android from the official Edge Insider website. The stable release will be available on the week of October 12, 2023, with Beta scheduled to arrive next week.

You can find more information about the latest Edge Dev update on the official forums.