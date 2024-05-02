Your Xbox will soon be able to remember up to 10 Wi-Fi networks

Xbox Series X. Image credit: Depositphotos

Microsoft is working on some interesting feature additions to Xbox Series X|S software. Release notes for the latest Alpha Ring update mention the ability to remember up to ten Wi-Fi networks, search improvements, and more.

Believe it or not, Xbox consoles cannot remember more than one Wi-Fi network. If you switched to a different Wi-Fi and now want to go back, the console will prompt you to enter the password again. Whether it is a big problem is an open question, but having ten slots for Wi-Fi networks will not harm either. Some users say that that would be a great feature for a handheld Xbox.

another day, another great Xbox dashboard feature. Microsoft is testing out the ability for Xbox consoles to remember multiple Wi-Fi networks. This makes it easy to switch between networks if you take your console on a road trip 👍 pic.twitter.com/HUzjM0xoil — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 1, 2024

Here is what Microsoft said in the release notes (they recently moved them to the Xbox Support website):

If you ever connect your Xbox console to more than one wireless network, we have good news! The network settings will now allow users to remember up to 10 password-protected wireless networks. To get started, head to Settings > General > Network settings > Manage wireless networks. To remember your current wireless network, disconnect first or just set up a wireless network then choose your network from the list again. You will see a new option to remember the network when entering your password. Once you have some wireless networks remembered, you can navigate back to Manage wireless networks and select Manage remembered wireless networks to Activate or Forget them.

In addition to ten Wi-Fi slots, the latest Alpha build allows searching for people from Home or the guide.

Today, a random subset of users will be able to search for People directly from the search experience in Home or the guide. To check it out, start by searching for a Gamertag, then navigate to the new People tab.

Also, Xbox Insiders can now manage game saves for titles played on Xbox Cloud Gaming via supported browsers and Samsung TVs.