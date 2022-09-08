Specs Appeal: Here are the differences between iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12

The iPhone 14 is here, and its most noticeable change is the Plus model with its humongous 6.7-inch display. Other than that, it is tough to say how exactly the new smartphone differs from the iPhone 13 and 12, which remain in the lineup. The iPhone 14 features the same chassis, the same display, the same processors (mostly), and the same storage. So what is the difference between the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12? This specs appeal highlights all the changes in the iPhone 14 and its bigger sibling, helping potential buyers decide which smartphone they should pick.

On the surface, the biggest change in the iPhone 14 lineup is the Plus model featuring a 6.7-inch display and an increased screen resolution. Other than that, upgrades and improvements are minor and probably not significant enough for iPhone 13 owners to upgrade. In fact, many users agree that buyers should ignore the standard iPhone 14 and opt for the cheaper iPhone 13 unless they want a larger display without spending $1,099 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

One extra GPU core for more graphics performance. Also, Apple claims it reworked the internals to improve heat dissipation.

Wider camera apertures for improved low-light photography.

Improved front-facing camera with 4K video support.

Action Mode with gimbal-like video stabilization.

Crash detection—the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can detect a car crash and automatically notify emergency contacts and services.

Bluetooth 5.3 and Emergency SOS via satellite (the first two years are free, the rest is TBA).

No physical SIM (US-only).

Improved battery life. Interestingly, Apple says the iPhone 14 has a slightly slower charging—it takes 35 minutes to charge up to 50% using a 20W adapter, while the iPhone 13 and 12 get to 50% in 30 minutes.

Now here is a more detailed spec comparison with the main improvements in the iPhone 14 highlighted:

iPhone 14 / 14 Plus iPhone 13 / 13 mini iPhone 12 Display 6.1" 2532x1170

800 / 1200 nits brightness 6.7" 2778x1284

800 / 1200 nits brightness 6.1" 2532x1170

800 / 1200 nits brightness 5.4" 2532x1170

800 / 1200 nits brightness 6.1" 2532x1170

625 / 1200 nits brightness CPU 6-core A15 Bionic

5-core GPU 6-core A15 Bionic

4-core GPU 6-core A14 Bionic

4-core GPU RAM TBA 4GB 4GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB 128 / 256 / 512GB 64 / 128 / 256GB Main Cameras 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.5 + f/2.4 aperture

Sensor-shift OIS

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture

Sensor-shift OIS

Photographic Styles 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture

OIS Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 4

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps 12MP f/2.2 aperture

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 4

Cinematic mode up to 1080p at 30 fps 12MP f/2.2 aperture

Smart HDR 3 Video Recording Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps

Action Mode

HDR video at 4K 60 fps

Sensor-shift OIS Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 1080p 30 fps

HDR video at 4K 60 fps

Sensor-shift OIS HDR video at 4K 30 fps

OIS Connectivity GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.0 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.0 SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)

Dual eSIM support Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM) Battery TBD mAh

20 h video playback TBD mAh

26 h video playback 3227 mAh

19 h video playback 2406 mAh

17 h video playback 2815 mAh

17 h video playback Ports and charging Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter. Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. Colors Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Purple, Blue, Green, Product(RED), White, Black Price $799 $899 $699 $599 $599

The iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order on September 9 and shipping on September 16. If you plan to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will make you wait a little longer—the bigger model will arrive on October 7.

Do you plan to buy the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus?