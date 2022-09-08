Specs Appeal: Here are the differences between iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12

The iPhone 14 is here, and its most noticeable change is the Plus model with its humongous 6.7-inch display. Other than that, it is tough to say how exactly the new smartphone differs from the iPhone 13 and 12, which remain in the lineup. The iPhone 14 features the same chassis, the same display, the same processors (mostly), and the same storage. So what is the difference between the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12? This specs appeal highlights all the changes in the iPhone 14 and its bigger sibling, helping potential buyers decide which smartphone they should pick.
On the surface, the biggest change in the iPhone 14 lineup is the Plus model featuring a 6.7-inch display and an increased screen resolution. Other than that, upgrades and improvements are minor and probably not significant enough for iPhone 13 owners to upgrade. In fact, many users agree that buyers should ignore the standard iPhone 14 and opt for the cheaper iPhone 13 unless they want a larger display without spending $1,099 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- One extra GPU core for more graphics performance. Also, Apple claims it reworked the internals to improve heat dissipation.
- Wider camera apertures for improved low-light photography.
- Improved front-facing camera with 4K video support.
- Action Mode with gimbal-like video stabilization.
- Crash detection—the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can detect a car crash and automatically notify emergency contacts and services.
- Bluetooth 5.3 and Emergency SOS via satellite (the first two years are free, the rest is TBA).
- No physical SIM (US-only).
- Improved battery life. Interestingly, Apple says the iPhone 14 has a slightly slower charging—it takes 35 minutes to charge up to 50% using a 20W adapter, while the iPhone 13 and 12 get to 50% in 30 minutes.
Now here is a more detailed spec comparison with the main improvements in the iPhone 14 highlighted:
|iPhone 14 / 14 Plus
|iPhone 13 / 13 mini
|iPhone 12
|Display
|6.1" 2532x1170
800 / 1200 nits brightness
|6.7" 2778x1284
800 / 1200 nits brightness
|6.1" 2532x1170
800 / 1200 nits brightness
|5.4" 2532x1170
800 / 1200 nits brightness
|6.1" 2532x1170
625 / 1200 nits brightness
|CPU
|
6-core A15 Bionic
|6-core A15 Bionic
4-core GPU
|6-core A14 Bionic
4-core GPU
|RAM
|TBA
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512GB
|128 / 256 / 512GB
|64 / 128 / 256GB
|Main Cameras
|12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
f/1.5 + f/2.4 aperture
Sensor-shift OIS
Photonic Engine
Photographic Styles
|12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture
Sensor-shift OIS
Photographic Styles
|12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture
OIS
|Front Camera
|
12MP f/1.9 aperture
|12MP f/2.2 aperture
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 4
Cinematic mode up to 1080p at 30 fps
|12MP f/2.2 aperture
Smart HDR 3
|Video Recording
|
Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps
Action Mode
HDR video at 4K 60 fps
Sensor-shift OIS
|Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 1080p 30 fps
HDR video at 4K 60 fps
Sensor-shift OIS
|HDR video at 4K 30 fps
OIS
|Connectivity
|
GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.0
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.0
|SIM
|
No physical SIM
Dual eSIM support
|Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)
Dual eSIM support
|Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)
|Battery
|TBD mAh
20 h video playback
|TBD mAh
26 h video playback
|3227 mAh
19 h video playback
|2406 mAh
17 h video playback
|2815 mAh
17 h video playback
|Ports and charging
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Colors
|Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED)
|Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED)
|Purple, Blue, Green, Product(RED), White, Black
|Price
|$799
|$899
|$699
|$599
|$599
The iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order on September 9 and shipping on September 16. If you plan to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will make you wait a little longer—the bigger model will arrive on October 7.
Do you plan to buy the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus?
