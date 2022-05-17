Chivalry 2 finally hitting Steam on June 12 as Epic Store exclusivity ends

Torn Banner Studios launched Chivalry 2 almost a year ago. This means it is almost time for its Epic Games Store exclusivity to run out, finally opening the door for a Steam release. The studio officially announced the Steam launch date to be June 12 today, and alongside that release arrives a major update to the medieval multiplayer hack and slash title.

Dubbed the Tenosian Invasion, the update carries with it the long-time-coming mounted combat feature, letting players charge at archer lines, joust with other horsemen, and even use the horse as a weapon of its own. Of course, those on the ground are receiving new defenses to serve as protection against the new four-legged combatants and their riders too.

Alongside it arrives the Ottoman Empire-inspired Tenosia faction, four new maps, server browser support for consoles, cosmetics, and more, all for free.

Those who already own the Epic Games Store version of Chivalry 2 will get to try out this update earlier than everyone else thanks to an upcoming playtest. The developer will communicate exact dates later.

Chivalry 2's Tenosian Invasion update is hitting PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on June 12, the same date Steam is joining in on the festivities. Thanks to cross-play being enabled, expect to see a major uplift in player numbers everywhere too as the Steam crowd rushes the gates.

Via PC Gamer