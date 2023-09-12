Total War: Pharaoh launching Oct, 11; pre-orders can play in an early access event Sept. 29

Developer The Creative Assembly and publisher Sega have finally announced a specific release date for their historical strategy game Total War: Pharaoh. The PC game will launch on October 11 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will be available first for Windows but will be released at a later time for Mac PCs, with cross-play support.

Here's a quick summary of the game, which will be the latest in the long-running Total War strategy series:

Experience Ancient Egypt during the vibrant and tumultuous era of the Bronze Age Collapse and master dynamic real-time battles and turn-based empire management to rise above your adversaries and become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh.

The game's PC Windows hardware requirements have also been revealed:

Minimum OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel i3-2100 / AMD FX-4300

Memory: 6GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 270

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50GB available space Recommended OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600/Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50GB available space

The game's official FAQ page has also been updated with word on an early access event that will be available for people who preorder the game. It will occur between Friday, September 29, and Monday, October 2.

The early access event will let those preorder players get a small slice of the full game. Here's what will be included:

Up to 60 turns, which you can replay as many times as you like

Two playable factions: Ramesses (Egyptian) and Irsu (Canaanite)

Two Egyptian Ancient Legacies (from a total of four): Khufu and Akhenaten

Two Hittite Ancient Legacies: Tudhaliya and Muwatali

Full access to all battle mechanics, the entire campaign map and Photomode capabilities

Egyptian and Hittite Royal Traditions

Custom battles

The early access event will not have any multiplayer content. Also, any save games in the event cannot be transferred to the full game. Finally, the event will only be available for the Windows PC version of Total War: Pharaoh.

Sega is selling the Standard Edition of the game for $59.99. There will also be a Deluxe Edition for $72.87 that will include the game, its digital soundtrack, and the first Factions DLC pack. Finally, the $91.46 Dynasty Edition will include all that content, plus two more Faction DLC packs and a campaign DLC pack.