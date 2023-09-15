Hades II early access date pushed back until Q2 2024, preceded by a technical test

In December 2022, indie developer Supergiant Games officially announced it was working on Hades II, the sequel to its acclaimed rogue-like dungeon crawler. At the time, the developer stated it planned to launch the game as an Early Access title by the end of 2023.

Since the announcement, Supergiant Games has mostly been in stealth mode concerning the development of Hades II. This week, it finally offered an update on the game's status. In short, gamers will have to wait a bit longer to play the sequel.

Supergiant Games stated:

We now can confirm we're planning for Hades II to launch in Early Access in Q2 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. We'll have more details on the exact date, pricing, and system requirements closer to that time.

The development update added that the team wanted to make sure that the Early Access version of Hades II had "least as much content" as the first game in the series did when it also launched as an Early Access title.

After the game launches in Early Access, the team says it plans to update the game a number of times with more content. The final result will be Hades II version 1.0, which will have the game's entire storyline and content. There's no word on how long it will take for the game to reach that point.

Supergiant Games also revealed that sometime prior to the Early Access launch, it would release what it labeled as a technical test for Hades II, also during the second quarter of 2024. It stated:

The purpose of this test will be to find and solve any technical or compatibility issues we might have missed, to ensure anyone who tries Hades II in Early Access can have a smooth play experience.

The technical test will not have as much content as the Early Access version of Hades II. Also, the developer plans to limit the number of gamers that will participate in the test version.