At last, Microsoft brings Teams to the Microsoft Store

Microsoft today fulfilled its promise to bring Teams to the Microsoft Store. More than five years since its introduction, Microsoft Teams is finally available for download from where it should have been from the very beginning.

If you use Windows 10, you can download Teams from the Microsoft Store without any surprises. The company says Teams on Windows 10 works with work, school, and personal accounts. Confusingly, things are slightly different when you download Teams on Windows 11. Because Windows 11 has the built-in Chat app (that thing that sits on the taskbar by default and consumes quite a lot of resources), Teams from the Store supports only work and school accounts.

Microsoft announced Teams in 2016 and released the service in 2017 after a failed attempt to buy Slack. The company managed to make Teams quite a popular piece of corporate software by bundling it with existing Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, regular consumers are not that excited about Teams, even though Microsoft bundles the app with Windows 11. Most people keep using mainstream messengers and stay away from Teams.