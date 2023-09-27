Sony confirms Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5 Oct. 6 and PC in early 2024

Confirming previous rumors, Sony has officially announced plans to release Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for its PlayStation 5 console next week on October 6. It's also coming to the PC as well, but this time the rumors of a simultaneous launch with the PS5 version were incorrect.

Instead, the official PlayStation blog announced that the PC edition would launch sometime in early 2024. As with many of Sony's PlayStation console ports to the PC, this one will be handled by Nixxes Software. It will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store. So far, there's no word on the specific PC hardware specs and features.

Meanwhile, the PS5 edition of the hit Guerrilla Games' sci-fi third-person action game will contain both the original Horizon: Forbidden West game that launched in February 2022, along with its paid DLC expansion Burning Shores which was released in 2023.

In addition, the Complete Edition will have a number of extras, including the game's digital soundtrack and digital art book and a Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book. In addition, the game's Photo Mode will add some special pose and face paint features. Finally, players can unlock some new in-game items while they go through the campaign:

Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite outfit

Nora Thunder Sling

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece

Resources pack

Launching PlayStation games on the PC has proven to be a mixed bag for gamers. While the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release went well in 2022, the launches of the Windows versions of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and The Last of Us: Part I in 2023 had a number of issues with bugs and performance problems out of the gate. Hopefully, the extra development time that the PC edition of Horizon: Forbidden West will get will solve these launch problems