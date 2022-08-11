Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games Store's weekly freebie program refreshed right on schedule today, this time offering a copy of Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 as the latest giveaway, replacing Unrailed from last week.

The game arrives as a casual management game where you take control of a food truck business in a war-torn future setting. The hotkey-based cooking experience offers hundreds of foods to construct and levels to go through, both in solo and co-op.

Here's how the developer Vertigo Gaming describes the setting:

Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time!

When it's without a sale, Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 costs $19.99 to purchase, and this is the first time Epic has given it away. Here are the minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10+
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GPU with at least 256MB of VRAM
  • Storage: 1200 MB available space
  • Additional Notes: Minimum resolution of 1280x720 required

The Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 giveaway will remain active on the Epic Games Store until next Thursday, August 18.

