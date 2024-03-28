Metroidvania Islets is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store is back with another giveaway for PC gamers to claim. This week, the game on offer is Islets, a well-received entry that's aptly described as a wholesome metroidvania. It replaces the double giveaway from last week that featured Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, once again refreshing the long-running weekly freebie promotion.

Released in 2022, Islets has you jumping into the boots of a warrior exploring the lands and skies of floating islands. You'll be hopping between island to island fighting off enemies like monsters and sky pirates, while also collecting upgrades by completing hidden challenges. Aside from the combat and exploration elements, there are plenty of quirky NPCs strewn about to make friends with as well.

Here's how the developer Kyle Thompson

Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about making connections with the people around you. By reuniting the islands and befriending a cast of charming characters, the world expands and reveals new parts of each area for Iko to explore. Scour every nook and cranny in order to collect the many upgrades hidden around this world and face its numerous hidden challenges.

Islet's is currently free to claim on the Epic Games Store, with the temporary promotion set to run until April 4. The game usually costs $19.99 to purchase when not on sale, but it can be added to your games library for no cost for the next seven days.

Next week will be another big giveaway. Eidos-Montréal's stealth adventure entry Thief is coming in as a brand-new giveaway, while The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is returning for a second run. The Obsidian Entertainment-developed sci-fi RPG has been given away before on the Epic Games Store but only for a 24-hour period. This time both titles will be available to claim for a full week starting April 4.