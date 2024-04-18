The Big Con is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

It is time to check out another giveaway from the Epic Games Store. Replacing Ghostrunner from last week, the store has now begun a new freebie offer that's touting a copy of The Big Con to claim for all PC gamers. As always, claiming the title during its current promotion will add it permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

The Big Con is a comedic title where you take the role of a runaway teen con artist. Set in 90s America, you'll be stealing, donning disguises, picking pockets, and ripping people off in various ways during your cross-country road trip filled with nostalgia.

Released in 2021 and developed by Mighty Yell, the title currently sports an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review score on Steam. Here's how the developer describes the gameplay experience:

Con people your way! Wear disguises, sneak around, eavesdrop on conversations, and learn how to approach each mark. Maybe you think you can make enough cheddar just by pickpocketing. Or seek out more complex grifts that involve breaking and entering, smooth talking, and more. It’s up to you to outsmart everyone and lockpick everything that stands between you and saving your mom's video store.

At the same time, players of the free-to-play multiplayer social deduction game, Town of Salem II, can also claim a premium cosmetics pack from Epic. Logging into the game via the Epic Games Store will net you the Epic Dragon Shimmerscale Pack that usually goes for $100 according to the developer.

The Big Con costs $14.99 to purchase outright when it's not on sale, but the Epic Games Store is giving it away for free for the next week, with the promotion slated to come to an end on April 25. That day is also when the next giveaway will begin, continuing the long-running promotion. Copies of LISA: Definitive Edition and INDUSTRIA will be given away next week.