Here are the titles on Xbox's Free Play Days this weekend and their discounts

Microsoft has revealed the titles that are available free to play this weekend as part of Free Play Days. The games are Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Saints Row the Third Remastered, and Space Crew: Legendary Edition. Those with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play the games from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. You’ve until then to pick up the discounts, too.

This week, two of the titles have discounts, pricing is as follows:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Standard Edition ( $14.99 SRP ) at 33% off: $10.04 (Free Play Days) Saints Row The Third Remastered Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 75% off: $9.99 (Free Play Days) Space Crew: Legendary Edition Standard Edition $24.99 (Free Play Days)

To play the titles, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. From there, go to the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection. If you win any achievements over the weekend, Microsoft assures that they will remain on your account after the event ends, in case you decide to buy the game and carry on playing.

Microsoft hosts a Free Play Days event every week from Thursday at 12:01 a.m. PDT through to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. If you’re not keen on buying games, utilizing Free Play Days is a good idea, it also coincides with when people are most likely to have days off from work and can maximize gaming time.