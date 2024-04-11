Ghostrunner is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

The Epic Games Store is back with another weekly giveaway, and it has replaced last week's double drop that contained The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief with a copy of Ghostrunner. As usual, you have seven days to claim this PC title to your library to keep it forever.

This is the second time the store has offered Ghostrunner for free, with the previous drop happening during 2023's end of year celebrations. However, that giveaway was only for 24 hours, so this latest promotion is offering PC gamers plenty of time to grab a copy if they missed the last chance.

This action-packed platformer has you taking the role of a cyberpunk ninja capable of doing super-human techniques like wall-running, mid-air dashes, and sliding down the sides of futuristic buildings in style. In combat, you can even dodge or deflect bullets using a special bullet-time ability and your trusty "monomolecular" katana.

There is a catch to all these abilities though. Both enemies and the player character dies in one hit, meaning the extremely powerful and slick combat skills must be utilized in the correct way and with accurate timing. Spamming is discouraged quite heavily. There are plenty of checkpoints to let you start over from almost each encounter though, so experimentation is a highly incentivized. Here's how the game's setting is described:

Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

Ghostrunner costs $29.99 to purchase outright when it's not on sale, but the Epic Games Store is giving it away for free for the next week, with the promotion ending on April 18. That is also when the next giveaway will kick off, with a copy of the indie comedy entry The Big Con coming in to replace Ghostrunner as a freebie.