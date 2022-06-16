Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion announced for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch

During its 25th Anniversary Celebration special livestream for Final Fantasy VII today, Square Enix had a surprise announcement of another project to bring back from its classic catalog: Crisis Core. Originally released in 2007, the action RPG arrived as a prequel story featuring Zack Fair, best friend of Cloud Strife. Watch the announcement trailer for its Reunion version above.

While Square Enix calls the project a remaster in its press materials, the gameplay shown today makes it clear this is no simple upgrade of an originally PlayStation Portable game. Crisis Core Reunion will feature completely overhauled HD graphics with 3D models, full voiceovers for the first time, a new music score, and more enhancements.

As described by the developer, Crisis Core's story follows "SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Fair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos, unraveling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aeith, Tifa and more."

Surprisingly, the title will see a simultaneous release across all platforms this winter, with it hitting PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Square Enix finished off the short presentation with a look at the second part of Final Fantasy VII remake. Check out Rebirth's trailer above, which is currently headed to PlayStation 5 consoles in the winter of 2023. The complete remake project will be three standalone parts, so there will be one more piece remaining for fans to look forward to after Rebirth's launch next year. Catch its announcement trailer above.

While rumors were swirling of an Xbox release of the Final Fantasy VII remake project, sadly no announcements nor hints were made regarding this. A Steam version of the first part is coming out later today though.