Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to Steam today, and it's Steam Deck verified

Square Enix has finally decided to bring its hugely popular Final Fantasy VII Remake Retrograde to Steam players, and it's landing later today. The announcement dropped during the special Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream today, with the publisher officially unveiling the game for the platform that was skipped out on when it originally released last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Watch the freshly-released Steam trailer above..

For those in the dark, this is remake of the 1997-released original PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. However, it's not the full experience, with the original game being split into multiple parts. Here, players take the role of Cloud, a mercenary who has joined the Avalanche group to take down a corporation exploiting the planet's resources, and the story spirals from there.

The remake originally hit PlayStation 4 in 2020, followed by PlayStation 5 and Windows release in 2021. It seems the Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC only lasts for six months, and Steam players are joining the festivities before the second part of the remake comes out this winter, though that's only planned for PlayStation 5 at least for now.

This being the remake's Intergrade version, it also touts the INTERmission series of Yuffie Kisaragi levels, further improved visuals, plus additional in-game goodies. Square Enix also recommended Valve's Steam Deck handheld for those wanting to play the RPG on the go.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes out on Steam later today, June 17, or about seven hours from this article's publishing time. Here's the store page.