Bungie will reveal the first details of Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion on August 22

Bungie launched its first Destiny game in 2014, followed by the sequel, Destiny 2, in 2017. Both games in the sci-fi first-person shooter franchise have seen a number of expansion packs that have continued the franchise's complex and vast lore. Now, Bungie is getting closer to what looks like a major turning point in the game's universe.

Today, Bungie revealed the times for its latest Destiny 2 Showcase streaming event. It will begin with a preshow starting at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time) followed by the main show at Noon Eastern (9 am Pacific).

The main event will be followed by a roundtable discussion after-show starting at 12:45 pm Eastern (9:45 am Pacific). All the events will be available on the Destiny YouTube and Twitch channels.

The Destiny 2 Showcase will provide the first details in The Last Shape, which is being hyped by Bungie as the conclusion of the game's Light and Darkness Saga. In order to promote the showcase, Bungie posted a new YouTube video today of some of Destiny 2's highlights, and reactions from some of the game's fans to those events.

The Final Shape is expected to be released for Destiny 2 sometime in early 2024. The live showcase will also likely reveal the first details of Season 22, which should start in the very near future in the lead-up to The Final Shape. There's likely to be info on the game's reprised raid which should go live in just a few weeks on September 1.

In addition to continuing the development of Destiny 2, Bungie is working on another project. The multiplayer-only sci-fi PvP extraction shooter Marathon was revealed earlier this year and it's in development now for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. It does not yet have a release date.