Bungie reveals Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion and new season

Bungie has revealed new information about Destiny 2's upcoming major expansion, The Final Shape. Set to release on February 27, 2024, The Final Shape will conclude the years-long overarching story of the battle between light and dark in the Destiny universe.

Bungie described it as a "nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness' twisted design". It said players will embark on a "perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler" to "end the War of Light and Darkness."

Destiny 2 brings back some fan-favorite exotics from the first game. Weapons like the explosive Dragon's Breath rocket launcher and the Red Death pulse rifle will be returning.

During the campaign of The Final Shape, Guardians will explore a mysterious new destination—The Pale Heart, inside the Traveler. Shaped by The Witness but also influenced by the history and journey of the Guardians themselves, The Pale Heart destination will feature nostalgic callbacks from throughout the history of the Light and Darkness Saga, including a version of the original Tower from Destiny. As the first linear destination in Destiny history, The Pale Heart will also gradually evolve.

The Final Shape can be pre-ordered now and will launch in three different editions - Standard, Annual Pass, and Collector's Edition. Each edition provides various digital items and bonuses for players who pre-purchase the expansion before its release date.

Bungie has also kicked off its newest season, Season of the Witch. In the new season narrative, Guardians will continue their fight against the ominous threat known as The Witness. They will also confront familiar allies and enemies, including the resurrected Witch Queen Savathun. Season of the Witch is now available.

Key to Season of the Witch is the new Deck of Whispers, a new method of player progression that allows Guardians to customize their loadouts and powers in new ways. By completing Seasonal activities, players earn cards that can be used to build a customized deck full of buffs and perks for certain activities. Players in fireteams have the option to carefully strategize which cards they bring along to maximize their battle effectiveness on each run.

The reveal trailer for the expansion and new season was shown during a Destiny 2 showcase event. In addition to the expansion details, Bungie announced plans to move away from the current seasonal structure to a new episodic model beginning after the release of The Final Shape .

Instead of four seasons per year, three larger episodes will focus on the aftermath and consequences of the events in The Final Shape. The first three episodes are called Echoes, Revenant and Heresy.