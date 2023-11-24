Device skin and case company Dbrand sues Casetify for stealing its designs

Case and device skin company Dbrand has accused, and promptly opened a lawsuit in Canada, against rival company Casetify over the alleged theft of its designs and selling them. Particularly, the lawsuit claims that the "Teardown" device skin and case design has been taken wholesale and resold by Casetify on its products, which looks like the inside of the device you are buying it for.

A YouTube video by JerryRigEverything (Zack Nelson) explains the justification for the lawsuit and how exactly they found out that the designs had been stolen. He had worked in partnership with Dbrand back in 2019 when the first line of designs launched, and included some Easter Eggs into the designs as well (as seen above). These were also present on Casetify's designs, giving a clear case for a lawsuit to be filed against it.

Since the accusations and opening of the lawsuit, Casetify has both removed the products in questions from its website, and additionally published a statement on X stating that it is "investigating a copyright allegation against us."

All this first began back in March 2023, when a user on X (Twitter at the time) posted that the Galaxy S23 "Inside Parts" case, which is what Casetify named the lineup, was using a photo of the iPhone Xr internals as the design, rather than the inside of the S23 itself.

The above image alerted both Dbrand and JerryRigEverything to do some further investigation which led them, particularly with the inclusion of the aforementioned Easter Eggs, toopen the lawsuit against Casetify.It remains to be seen whether or not this case could get settled out of court or if this will go through the legal system.