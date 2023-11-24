New Tekken 8 PC hardware specs show it will need 100GB of storage but no SSD requirement

PC games are slowly but surely taking up more and more space in our storage. We have reported on a number of games that have hit 100GB or higher for their storage requirements, like Mortal Kombat 1 and Redfall. Some games go even higher, such as Forspoken at 150GB, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 155GB.

Now you can add yet another game that hits that 100GB storage mark. According to the official website for the upcoming Bandai Namco fighting game Tekken 8, (via PC Gamer) the PC version of the Unreal Engine-powered game will need that much space on your hard drive or internal SSD.

Here's what gamers can expect if they get Tekken 8 on the PC:

Minimum (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Low OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: Over 8GB

VRAM: Over 4G

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB Available

Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset Recommended (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Middle OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-7700K

Memory: Over 16GB

VRAM: Over 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB Available (SSD Recommended)

Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset Minimum (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset Low OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: Over 8GB

VRAM: Over 4GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB Available

Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset Recommended (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-7700K

Memory: Over 16GB

VRAM: Over 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

One good thing about the storage specs is that while Tekken 8 does recommend an SSD drive for PC hardware, it's not a requirement like we are beginning to see for some recent PC games.

Tekken 8 is due for release on January 26, 2024. You can pre order the PS5 and Xbox console versions on Amazon now.

