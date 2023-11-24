New Tekken 8 PC hardware specs show it will need 100GB of storage but no SSD requirement

PC games are slowly but surely taking up more and more space in our storage. We have reported on a number of games that have hit 100GB or higher for their storage requirements, like Mortal Kombat 1 and Redfall. Some games go even higher, such as Forspoken at 150GB, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 155GB.
Now you can add yet another game that hits that 100GB storage mark. According to the official website for the upcoming Bandai Namco fighting game Tekken 8, (via PC Gamer) the PC version of the Unreal Engine-powered game will need that much space on your hard drive or internal SSD.
Here's what gamers can expect if they get Tekken 8 on the PC:
Minimum (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Low
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K
- Memory: Over 8GB
- VRAM: Over 4G
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon R9 380X
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100GB Available
- Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
Recommended (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Middle
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-7700K
- Memory: Over 16GB
- VRAM: Over 8GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100GB Available (SSD Recommended)
- Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
Minimum (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset Low
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K
- Memory: Over 8GB
- VRAM: Over 4GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100GB Available
- Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
Recommended (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset High
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-7700K
- Memory: Over 16GB
- VRAM: Over 8GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)
- Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
One good thing about the storage specs is that while Tekken 8 does recommend an SSD drive for PC hardware, it's not a requirement like we are beginning to see for some recent PC games.
Tekken 8 is due for release on January 26, 2024. You can pre order the PS5 and Xbox console versions on Amazon now.
