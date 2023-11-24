Some Assassin's Creed players saw an in-game pop up ad; Ubisoft blames a "technical error"

Hey, we know that you see Black Friday 2023 ads and posts all over the internet, and that's to be expected. However, it's definitely not expected when you just want to play your game on your Xbox console.

That's what happened to some people who played games in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series on Thursday. In the middle of a game session, when you pause the game or try to go to it Map feature, an ad to help promote the Black Friday discount for Ubisoft's latest game in the series, Assassins Creed Mirage, showed up on the screen.

This was shown by X (formerly Twitter) user @Fab_XS_ in a video posted on his account. He stated the add came up on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Eurogamer got a statement from a Ubisoft spokesperson who blamed the ad on something other than trying to get gamers to stop what they are doing to buy a discounted Assassin's Creed Mirage game.

"We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday," a Ubisoft spokesperson said. "This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue."

Of course, this sort of situation has happened before in another form. Microsoft made a number of Xbox console gamers upset a few weeks ago when it put in a popup ad screen for buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when they powered up their consoles. Microsoft did something similar with the launch of Starfield earlier this year as well.