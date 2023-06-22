Quake 2 Remastered may be coming soon, according to new rating board listing

In 2021, Bethesda Softworks released a new version of id Software's classic 1996 first person shooter Quake. This new version was made to run on current consoles and even included an all-new single-player episode. Now it looks like the same treatment might be coming for id's 1997 follow-up game, Quake II.

The website for the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has listed "Quake 2 Remastered" for the PC (via Gematsu and IGN). The same ratings board leaked about the original Quake getting a new version back in 2021 before the game was officially announced as well.

The 2021 re-release of Quake was revealed and launched during the virtual version of QuakeCon, which is id's annual event of fans of the developer's many games. QuakeCon is finally returning as an in-person event in Grapevine, Texas on August 10-14, so it seems very likely Quake 2 Remastered would be revealed during that event as well.

The original Quake II moved away from the horror and fantasy themes of the original Quake to tell a story about humanity's efforts to stop the Strogg, a cyborg-like alien race. It also supported multiplayer with deathmatch and capture the flag modes. Two official "mission packs" for the game, The Reckoning and Ground Zero, were released in 1998. It's likely that any Quake 2 Remastered version will include both of those mission packs as well.

The graphics engine for Quake II was later used as the basis for a number of other games, including SiN, Kingpin: Life of Crime, Soldier of Fortune, and more. id released the source code for the Quake II engine in 2001.

In 2019, NVIDIA released Quake II RTX, a version of the game that adds ray tracing effects. NVIDIA has continued to issue updates to Quake II RTX, including one that was just released last April. It's currently unknown if Quake 2 Remastered would also support any ray tracing features.