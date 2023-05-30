The Devolver Direct gaming reveal event is set for June 8 with the "return" of Volvy

Out of all the upcoming game streaming events that are planned for the next couple of weeks, we have been awaiting the news of when publisher Devolver Digital's annual event will be held. Today, we got our answer, and also what looks like the event's main theme.

Devolver Direct will be held on June 8, starting at 3 pm Pacific time (6 pm Pacific time). While we will definitely get some new games revealed that Devolver Digital will publish, it looks like we will also see the "return" of the publisher's popular mascot, Volvy.

If you have never heard of Volvy, the reason is he didn't exist until today. As with past online game announcements by Devolver Digital, this one is going to satirize aspects of the game industry. In this case, it looks like it's going after certain publishers with their use of the same character mascots over and over again with Volvy.

We are not quite sure what kind of creature Volvy is supposed to be. Is he a hamster or a fox or something else? We do know that one of his arms and hands is much bigger than the other. Or maybe one of his arms and hands is much smaller than the other; we can't figure out which. We can't wait to learn more about Volvy.

Devolver Direct is being held after Summer Games Fest, which is the biggest single multi-publisher game streaming event of the summer, with over 40 companies taking part. It will be held on June 8 starting at noon Pacific time (3 pm Eastern time). After Summer Games Fest but before Devolver Direct, you can also check out Day of the Devs starting at 2 pm Pacific time (3 pm Eastern time) which will feature more new game reveals from lots of other indie developers.