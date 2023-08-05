The new 1080p Premium video option is available for desktop YouTube Premium subscribers

Several months ago, Google started testing a new video option in its YouTube streaming video service. This 1080p Premium setting is now widely available for people who view YouTube videos on their desktop or notebook PC via its official website.

The Verge reports that, according to a Google spokesperson, the new setting is also starting to roll out on some TV-based streaming devices like game consoles and Chromecasts. It was previously added to the YouTube iOS app, but oddly it's still not widely available on the YouTube Android app.

Google says videos that use the 1080p Premium setting will have a higher bit rate. That means the clips "will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion." However, if you try to click on it in the desktop video settings, it will ask you to sign up for the paid YouTube Premium service. Keep in mind that the new setting is not available for all 1080p YouTube videos.

The wider release of the 1080p Premium setting comes just a couple of weeks after Google designed to raise the subscription price of YouTube Premium to $13.99 a month, up from the previous $11.99 a month price. The price for its annual subscription also went up to $139.99.

Besides the new 1080 Premium video setting, YouTube Premium subscribers do not have to deal with any video ads before or during clips. They can also download videos to watch them offline, and also listen to the audio of videos in the background while using other apps on their mobile device.

YouTube is also getting ready to become the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch all the Sunday afternoon NFL football games with no blackouts. To support it, YouTube also expanding its multiview feature, which lets users watch up to four live videos at once on their big screen TV.