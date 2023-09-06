Disney+ brings $1.99/month promotional plan to win more subscribers

Disney+ is offering its Basic (With Ads) streaming subscription to users in the US at a massive discount of 75%. Users can get their hands on the Basic plan for three months by paying just $1.99/month. It's a $6/month drop from the regular price the company charges every month.

As per Disney's website, the limited-time offer will be available until 11:59 PM PT on September 20. The auto-renewable subscription can be purchased by new as well as returning subscribers "with no current active entitlement." After the three-month promotional period ends, the price will automatically switch to $7.99/month until canceled.

However, users can also cancel the subscription within the offer period to avoid the increased monthly costs. Users who choose to go with the offer will be able to save up to $18 during the promotional period.

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) plan offers users access to thousands of exclusive movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It comes with features such as user profiles, 4K UHD support, streaming on multiple devices, and offline downloads for select titles.

With the basic plan, users will be able to stream the recently added titles The Little Mermaid, Ahsoka Season 1, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The streaming service will add Elemental and Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory Season 1 on September 13, followed by the musical special Lang Lang Plays Disney on September 15.

The latest offer comes about a month ahead of the upcoming price hike for the ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu. Disney reported a loss in subscribers earlier this year and the company has plans to follow a path similar to Netflix by going after users who share passwords.

During the Q2 earnings call, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced that content from Disney+ and Hulu will be merged into a single app in the US. However, the company will continue to offer Disney+ and Hulu as standalone apps to the users.

