Disney+ may add 24/7 channel streaming to its on-demand service

One of the biggest premium streaming services, Disney+, is rumored to be adding a major new feature that's been in place in other services. According to The Information, via unnamed sources, Disney+ plans to add a section for streaming 24/7 channels for sections of its content.

Details about this new feature, including when it will be put into the service, were not revealed in the report. However, it does say that the plan is to offer channels with content from its Star Wars and Marvel TV library.

24/7 streaming channel services have become more and more popular over the last few years. The format, where you channel surf and watch content from hundreds of channels, just like you would with basic TV or cable service, started with free service. It began with Pluto TV and later expanded to include Tubi TV, The Roku Channel, and others.

Even premium streaming services like Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime now offer 24/7 streaming channels in addition to on-demand streaming of their library of movies and TV shows. The appeal of such services for some people is that you could, for example, turn to a Marvel channel and watch its content or even just have it running in the background while you do work without having to make on-demand content choices.

Disney+ recently officially added content from the Hulu library of titles in its app for US users while also keeping Hulu up and running as a stand-alone service. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company will begin cracking down on password sharing on its streaming services, starting with a few countries and markets in June and going worldwide in September. There's still no word on how this system will be set up and how much it will cost people who do share their Disney+ passwords.