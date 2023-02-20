Edge's built-in VPN reportedly comes to users in the Stable Channel

Microsoft started testing a native VPN for the Edge browser about a year ago. Dubbed "Edge Secure Network," the service provides 1GB of free data to improve privacy or circumvent regional restrictions on various websites. Although we are still waiting for Microsoft to launch Edge's built-in VPN, some users report seeing the feature in the stable version of the browser and without the "Preview" tag. Previously, Edge Secured Network was available only to Edge Insiders.

Unlike traditional VPN services, Edge Secured Network does not allow picking a server in a specific country or location. However, you have three modes to customize the experience for your needs:

Select Sites - Edge uses the VPN only on websites specified in the "Use VPN" list. For example, if you need a VPN only to access one or two region-restricted websites.

- Edge uses the VPN only on websites specified in the "Use VPN" list. For example, if you need a VPN only to access one or two region-restricted websites. Optimized - Rerouts all traffic through the VPN whenever you connect to a public or unsecured network or a website without a valid certificate. This mode also routes videos outside the VPN to conserve the data (1GB/mo is the default free limit).

- Rerouts all traffic through the VPN whenever you connect to a public or unsecured network or a website without a valid certificate. This mode also routes videos outside the VPN to conserve the data (1GB/mo is the default free limit). All Sites - Built-in VPN is always on.

Microsoft allows select Edge insiders to test up to 15GB of free monthly traffic, but the limit should return to 1GB once the feature is available to all users. Those needing more data will get the option to purchase extra traffic. Pricing, unfortunately, remains unknown. Considering the VPN is about to launch, expect Microsoft to announce pricing and availability soon.

Would you use a native VPN in Microsoft Edge? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Dr. Windows