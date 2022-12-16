Microsoft now offering 15GB free data instead of just 1GB through Edge VPN on Canary

Back in April this year, traces of an integrated VPN (Virtual Private Network) dubbed "Secure Network" were spotted in Microsoft Edge, which is being powered by Cloudflare. A month later, the Redmond company officially made its announcement adding some more details about the new feature. In September, the Microsoft Edge Secure Network Preview service finally went live in the Canary channel. However, it has been a controlled rollout, so not everyone is being offered the feature, but those that were offered it were able to enjoy 1GB of free VPN data.

Fast forward to today, and the latest version of Edge Canary, v110.0.1563.0, has a major overhaul as the previous 1GB cap in the Edge Secure Network feature has now been removed and has been raised to offer 15 times more free data at 15GB. Reddit user and Edge enthusiast Leopeva64-2 noticed this change in the latest release, and it is indeed a big one.

To test Secure Network, download Microsoft Edge Canary from the official website and sign in with your Microsoft Account (MSA). Note that using Secure Network during the preview period requires the MSA in order for keeping track of the data usage. It can be enabled inside the "Privacy, search, and services" menu in Settings.

Of course, this is still a preview feature in testing, so it is anyones guess whether it will reach the final Stable Channel build. And if it does, Edge could become an enticing browser choice for those that enjoy browsing anonymously via VPN, but don't want to pay for it.

Source: Leopeva64-2 (Reddit)