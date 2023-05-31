Microsoft seems to be hinting strongly at a Fable reboot update at the Xbox Games Showcase

It's been a long, long time since we have heard anything about the Fable fantasy RPG reboot from developer Playground Games and Microsoft. In fact, we haven't heard anything about this game since it was first revealed with a brief teaser trailer during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020.

However, with the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase coming up on Sunday, June 11, it looks very likely we are finally going to get some kind of update on Fable's development. That's because Microsoft is making some not-so-subtle hints that will happen.

This week on the official Xbox Twitter page, Microsoft posted a quick video of an office. The camera follows what appears to be a glitter trail that leads to a PC monitor that shows the Xbox Games Showcase logo.

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY — Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

Why is this video teasing us about a Fable update? Well, in previous versions of the Fable game franchise, players follow trails of glitter to go to their next mission or assignment.

In all honestly we would have been very disappointed not to get some kind of Fable update as part of the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase. Right now, all we really know for sure is that Playground Games, who previously created the popular Forza Horizon racing games for Microsoft, is the main developer of the Fable reboot, and it will also use the same engine as the Forza Horizon games.

Hopefully, this will not be the last kind of teaser from Microsoft about what games we can expect to see at its June 11 event. It starts at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time), and it will be immediately followed by the Starfield Direct event.