Payday 3 is launching on Game Pass, first gameplay unveiled of the co-op heister

Fans of cooperative games should already be familiar with the Payday franchise of heisting titles, which have let players don masks and fight for bags of loot for years now. Finally though, after a 10 year break between entries, Payday 3 is coming, and the Xbox Games Showcase had the its first gameplay reveal, catch it above.

Developed by original developer Overkill Software and published by Starbreeze, Payday 3 has the veteran gang coming back from retirement to take on a whole new slate of heists in New York City. While the trailer certainly shows that the gameplay is remaining as familiar as ever, the developer promises new skills, gadgets and weapons for players to play around with.

Here are the game's key features that the studio announced today:

- The legendary Payday Crew, feared by the law and underworld alike, is back. New York City has a lot of opportunities for a heister with a plan. Give in to your greed - Give outlet to your greed and let loose in PAYDAY 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades.

- Give outlet to your greed and let loose in PAYDAY 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades. The Art of Heisting - In PAYDAY 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and your approach. Each heist will play differently depending on the choices you make.

- In PAYDAY 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and your approach. Each heist will play differently depending on the choices you make. Thrive in Co-op - play heists with elegance, as in Ocean's Eleven, or go toe-to-toe with the security services, as in HEAT. Each playthrough is unique and full of action and tension!

The four-player cooperative title is in development with a 'games as a service' focus, with Overkill planning to launch post-launch DLC content "regularly after the games release."

Payday 3 is launching on September 21, 2023 with a $39.99 price tag and pre-orders are available now. Alongside the PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5 release, it was also confirmed that an Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass day-one launch is also happening.