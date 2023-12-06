Fences 5 exits Preview, available now on Windows for $9.99

Stardock released Fences 5 today following a short preview—a major update to its popular Windows desktop organization software with over 20 million downloads. Fences solves the problem of a "messy desktop" by automatically organizing Windows desktop icons into shaded areas, creating a clutter-free and productive workspace.

Fences 5 introduces Chameleon™️—﻿a Windows desktop icon enhancement that blends your desktop icons into your wallpaper. Icons maintain their functionality but fade into the background to remain easily accessible without being a distraction.

Also new in Fences 5, it is now easier than ever to access your Fence groups by bringing them to the top with a single click. Building on the patented Peek™️ functionality introduced in Fences 4, Fences 5 enables the ability to instantly access your Fence groups by clicking an icon on the taskbar.

Fences is used by thousands of businesses, from Education to Government to Healthcare. To help these businesses deploy organized dashboards of desktop icons, Fences 5 for Business adds all-new tooling that makes it easier than ever to manage these deployments. With the new ability to easily import/export layouts for distribution, tooling to load configurations from a network drive during logon, and kiosk functionality, Fences sets the standard for enterprise desktop icon management.

"Fences 5 is designed to deliver a modern desktop experience," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "Fences is the best way to organize your desktop and with Chameleon and Peek, we have built a modern workflow that provides you instant access to your content while reducing the distractions of the desktop."

Along with its new features, Fences 5 delivers many additional enhancements to the core Fences desktop engine that results in improved performance and capabilities. Here are just a few of the top new features in Fences 5:

Chameleon™️ allows you to elegantly blend your desktop content into your wallpaper to reduce desktop distractions while maintaining quick access to your files, folders, and apps. With a wide range of options like mouseover-highlight and more, Chameleon can be customized to your exact specifications.

Peek™️ toggle on the taskbar enables quick access to the patented Peek™️ functionality, making it even easier to stay in your workflow.

Taskbar hot corner provides flexibility for accessing Peek with new control options from the taskbar.

Advanced deployment tooling designed for the enterprise simplifies fleet management with the ability to easily export a configuration and load on login.

Enhancements to the Fences engine to improve performance.

Fences 5 is available today starting at $9.99 and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Fences 5 website here.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock