Stardock releases completely overhauled ObjectDock 3.0, now works on Windows 11

After some eight years, Stardock has updated ObjectDock with a 64-bit version that now supports both Windows 10 and 11, and for the first time, it is also included in ObjectDesktop for those subscribers so they can download without having to pay for a separate standalone license.

ObjectDock is an animated dock for Windows that enables you to quickly access and launch your favorite applications, files, and shortcuts. ObjectDock can also automatically hide itself when not in use and reappear when you move your mouse to its position.

You can also choose from a number of skins included with ObjectDock, or visit the WinCustomize community to download free member-submitted skins.

Perhaps more importantly, it puts you in control of how big or small your dock is, and how many icons populate it. In addition to the animations when mousing over icons, you can decide where you want it on the desktop, up top, on the left or right, or as a complete replacement of the Windows taskbar at the bottom (which you still cannot move around in Windows 11). You can even add a second dock to another screen.

Stardock told Neowin that the popular app had to be completely overhauled in order to work with Windows 11, but the underlying UX/UI will be familiar to users.

Here’s what’s new in this enhanced version of ObjectDock 3.0:

Support for high-resolution displays

Support for UWP applications on the dock

Improvements to animations like Zoom

Under-the-hood improvements

The app is now 64-bit

The app is now available to download, and if you already have a license to ObjectDock 2.2, you qualify for an upgrade license. You can view more screenshots of the app in action below:

ObjectDock is available now starting at $3.99 (upgrade) or a standalone license for $9.99. It is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the ObjectDock website here.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock