Five new games coming to Netflix including The Queen's Gambit Chess

Netflix has announced five new titles are coming to its platform over the summer. The new titles include OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (July 12), The Queen’s Gambit Chess (July 25), Cut the Rope Daily (August 1), LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed (Coming soon), and Paper Trail (Coming soon).

The company has been offering games on its platforms globally now since November 2021. With the streaming space becoming more competitive, the company decided to add games to its library to make its subscriptions more appealing to prospective and existing customers.

Since 2021, the company has released more than 60 games for people to play on mobile devices. From the new titles, The Queen’s Gambit Chess is one that ties into a Netflix original show called The Queen’s Gambit, which is credited with hugely increasing chess interest.

Here’s a quick overview of each of the games:

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (July 12): From Night School, a Netflix Game Studio, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller OXENFREE. Set five years after the events of the first game, the game will take players on a gripping narrative-driven adventure featuring an all-new cast of characters and original story. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is set to launch on July 12 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 & 4, PC and Mac via STEAM, and exclusively for Netflix members on mobile. The Queen’s Gambit Chess (July 25): Welcome to Beth Harmon's world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama. Beyond the chess board, players can meet familiar faces like Mr. Shaibel and Borgov, visit iconic locations including Beth's house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more. From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan. Available exclusively for Netflix members. Cut the Rope Daily (August 1): The legendary Om Nom is back — and craving candy! In this new twist on the classic Cut the Rope game that has been downloaded more than 1.6 billion times, players will cut rope, collect stars and pop balloons to feed the beloved green monster with a sweet tooth in this puzzle game featuring physics-based gameplay. For the first time ever, Cut the Rope Daily offers a new puzzle to solve every day. Available exclusively for Netflix members. LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed (Coming Soon): LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed lets players collect and playfully battle with more than 50 characters from over 40 years of LEGO minifigure history. Bringing together characters old and new, this game gives LEGO fans a new way to play with the characters that they know and love. Build imaginative sets and assemble a team of familiar faces — from Hot Dog Man to Princess Argenta and more — to immerse yourself in a world full of action in this strategic battle RPG. Available exclusively for Netflix members. Paper Trail (Coming Soon): Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a paper world. Players must fold their way through a diverse, populated paper universe. As players progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. Featuring fun and engaging characters and beautiful worlds to explore, this indie gem has already won more than 10 awards. Available exclusively on mobile for Netflix members. Also coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 & 4, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

By playing the games through Netflix, you won’t encounter ads or extra fees and in-app purchases. As all the games are designed for mobile devices, though, you will need an Android phone or tablet, an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to play.