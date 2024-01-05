Netflix looking at adding ads to its games, and charging extra for some

Netflix has been increasing its gaming library significantly over the last 12 months, including adding some headline indie titles as well as some classic triple-A titles. The service is available to all users who are subscribed to Netflix, and platform availability is on a per-title basis. Now, Netflix is reportedly looking into ways to further monetize the games on its platform through a variety of methods not limited to including adverts within these games.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that executives at Netflix have been having discussions over the last few months over a selection of options to keep users coming back to the streaming service. Ideas that have been floated are not new ones and already exist within the mobile gaming world. This includes in-app purchases within games as well as charging a fee for titles that are more premium (which may include titles such as the aforementioned indie title Hades).

This might also be extended to providing users who subscribe to the ad-supported tier access to the gaming library (something that is not yet available), but these games would then only be available with ads in them. Previously Netflix held the position that it did not want to include ads or other monetization methods within games on its platform. However it appears that has changed in the last few months.

WSJ also reports that Netflix games had been downloaded a total of 81.2 million times globally during 2023, which is nearly three times as much as it saw in 2022. It isn't earth-shattering when compared to some larger mobile titles or bigger games on traditional gaming consoles and PC. However it shows that Netflix is seeing growth in the area, and will continue to invest in its library during 2024 and beyond.

