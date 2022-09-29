Flight Simulator World Update XI enhances Canada's visuals and detail

Microsoft Flight Simulator development team has pushed out another free World Update, this time enhancing the fidelity of the world's second largest country: Canada. Like previous major updates to the world players experience from the air, this carries much more detailed urban regions as well as hand-crafted airports and points of interest, among other additions.

"In creating World Update XI: Canada, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team processed troves of its latest geospatial data, including digital elevation models, satellite imagery, and aerial photography," said the developer. This translated to photogrammetry data-enhanced 12 cities, which include Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, and others.

The airports Bella Coola, Castlegar, Dawson City, Deer Lake, and Iqaluit International Airport have been given the hand-crafted treatment 87 new points of interest to view while flying around the country. For those looking for new activities in the region, fresh bush trips, discovery flights, and landing challenges have been added with this update too.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XI: Canada is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as to Xbox Cloud Gaming users. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers are gaining it for no extra cost as well. Like other World Updates, this one is available as an optional download from the in-game marketplace. The complete list of changes can be seen here.

The simulator is also slated to receive the 40th Anniversary Edition upgrade for free on November 11, bringing helicopters and gliders, the Airbus A-310, classic commercial airports, and more.