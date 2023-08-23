Flight Simulator City Update IV upgrades visuals of five cities in Western Europe

It's time for another Microsoft Flight Simulator content update, with the development team today pushing out City Update IV for all players. Like previous updates in this series, it adds major visual highlights to specific cities, and this one is focused on Western Europe.

France’s Annemasse; Geneva, Switzerland; Belgium’s Ghent; Luxembourg City; and Rotterdam in the Netherlands are the upgraded locations.

"All five were meticulously built using the latest high-resolution geographic data and provide the most realistic experience yet of these historic locales," says the studio regarding the update. "Microsoft Flight Simulator aviators can bask in the beautifully rendered sights of these historic cities, exploring each individually or connecting them in cross-country journeys."

The game also features Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport (EDDK) now as part of the update, adding to the more detailed areas that are now available.

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update IV: Western Europe is live now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. Like always, the update can be found as an optional download from the marketplace.

At the same time, the development team also introduced the next entry in its Local Legend series of premium aircraft, revealing the Dornier Do X for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Powered by 12 610-horsepower engines, this 1924-built machine is called the "largest flying boat in history" for a reason.

The studio described the premium plane's power and historical relevance like this:

Powered by 12 roaring, 610-horsepower V-12 piston engines, the Do X was the largest, heaviest, and most powerful hydroplane ever to take to the sky. It was one of only a small number of flying machines in history to be powered by ten or more engines. By most accounts, the Do X aircraft hosts the largest number of piston engines ever created.

The Dornier Do X is available now for purchase in-game for $14.99, and it also comes with Historic, Aviators Club, and Xbox Aviators Club liveries for customization.